Overview of Dr. David Paikal, MD

Dr. David Paikal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Paikal works at David Paikal MD Inc in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.