Overview of Dr. David Paine, MD

Dr. David Paine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Paine works at Southeastern Cardiovascular Imaging in Vidalia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.