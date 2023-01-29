Overview of Dr. David Palay, MD

Dr. David Palay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Palay works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.