Dr. Palay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Palay, MD
Overview of Dr. David Palay, MD
Dr. David Palay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Palay works at
Dr. Palay's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 120, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-1194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
There are not enough words to thank Dr. Palay. My husband had failed lasik surgery over 25 years ago which created multiple vision in his eyes and no procedure to correct this. He had 11 images in left eye and 7 in his right eye. When his cataracts worsened , he went to five reputable doctors and did not feel comfortable with them. He went to Dr. Palay and after first meeting, he knew this doctor was the one. He now has only 7 images in his left eye and 3 in the other. It is important to know that too much tissue was removed with lasik. Dr. Palay did recommend a certain lens and it was worth every penny. This is a rather long review but I felt it was important to know what a success this has been. Dr.Palay, you have changed my husband’s life. Thank you.
About Dr. David Palay, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1730249905
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palay works at
Dr. Palay has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Palay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.