Dr. David Palma, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. David Palma, MD
Overview
Dr. David Palma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Palma works at:
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Associates PA200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Endocrinology Consultants317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-7338
3
Hro9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
4
Tiger Blvd.1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 232-7338
5
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Palma was amazing today. He scanned my medical history quickly, but effectively, and then after a physical exam he came up with a medical plan that addressed my concerns. I felt heard, seen and cared for. What a Godsend. 6 out of 5 stars
About Dr. David Palma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Italian, Spanish and Swahili
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palma works at
Dr. Palma has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palma speaks Italian, Spanish and Swahili.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Palma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palma.
