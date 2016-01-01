Overview of Dr. David Palmer, MD

Dr. David Palmer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Evanston Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Palmer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Glenview, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.