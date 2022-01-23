Overview

Dr. David Palmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Mountain West Medical Center.



Dr. Palmer works at ENT Specialists - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Tooele, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Nodule, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.