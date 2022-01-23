Dr. David Palmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Palmer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Palmer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Mountain West Medical Center.
Dr. Palmer works at
Locations
-
1
Ent Specialists4000 S 700 E Ste 10, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5698Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
ENT Specialists1929 N Aaron Dr Ste I, Tooele, UT 84074 Directions (801) 845-0326
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Mountain West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- American Medical Security
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CNIC Health Solutions
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EBMS
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Pyramid Life
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
Spent a lot of time figuring out what to do to help me with chronic post nasal drip and sinusitis. Continued working with me long after sinus surgery to continue to help me with my sinus issues. Friendly staff always willing to help. His PA McKie is amazing also. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. David Palmer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Portuguese
- 1427018191
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University Hershey Med Center
- Penn State Univ
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Harvard
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer has seen patients for Vocal Cord Nodule, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Palmer speaks Portuguese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
