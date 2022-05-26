Overview

Dr. David Palmisano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Med and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Palmisano works at Hanbury Family Medicine in Chesapeake, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.