Dr. David Pan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Pan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Pan works at
Locations
St Joseph Heritage Medical Group Tustin1095 IRVINE BLVD, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 505-7110Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 430, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 543-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Cardiologist with great bedside manner. He takes his time and explains in details your questions with lots of care and sincerity. I have seen 4 cardiologist but he truly is the most caring, knowledgeable, and honest of them all.
About Dr. David Pan, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1912932740
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital
- Mercy Hosp
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan works at
Dr. Pan has seen patients for Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pan speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
