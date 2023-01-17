Overview

Dr. David Paris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.



Dr. Paris works at Broward Health Physician Group in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.