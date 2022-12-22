Dr. David Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Park, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Park works at
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants3032 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 943-8440
TDDC Plano-Independence Medical Village8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 235, Plano, TX 75025 Directions (972) 943-8440
TDDC Plano-West Spring Creek5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 205, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 943-8440
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Park is an amazing doctor with excellent bedside manners. A great coach. He performed my endoscopy on 12/19 and took considerable time afterwards to explain the results to me and my wife. I have been a patient of his for some 15 years(all excellent).
- Gastroenterology
- English, Korean
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.