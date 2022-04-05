See All Ophthalmologists in Edina, MN
Dr. David Parke, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Parke, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Parke, MD

Dr. David Parke, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Parke works at VITREO RETINAL SURGERY in Edina, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN, Saint Cloud, MN, Blaine, MN, Oakdale, MN, Saint Paul, MN and Hermantown, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yogesh Reddy, MB BS
Dr. Yogesh Reddy, MB BS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Parke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vitreo Retinal Surgery
    3601 W 76th St Ste 300, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 929-1131
  2. 2
    VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA
    7760 France Ave S Ste 310, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 644-8993
  3. 3
    Vitreoretinal Surgery
    3701 12th St N Ste 102, Saint Cloud, MN 56303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (320) 654-8353
  4. 4
    VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA
    11091 Ulysses St NE Ste 200, Blaine, MN 55434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 235-4104
  5. 5
    VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA
    1099 Helmo Ave N Ste 220, Oakdale, MN 55128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 361-8100
  6. 6
    VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA
    2550 University Ave W, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 644-8993
  7. 7
    Vitreoretinal Surgery
    4815 W Arrowhead Rd Ste 210, Hermantown, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 625-5020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parke?

    Apr 05, 2022
    I was very apprehensive about a doctor poking around in my eye. This guy is the best. Fast, easy to talk to, and most important to me.... completly painless and i am seeing better too...what a bonus.
    Les Chalfin — Apr 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Parke, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Parke, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parke to family and friends

    Dr. Parke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Parke, MD.

    About Dr. David Parke, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265638746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, University of Miami School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Parke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parke has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Parke, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.