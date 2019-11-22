Dr. David Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Parks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Parks, MD
Dr. David Parks, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks' Office Locations
UNLV Medicine Pediatric Center1524 Pinto Ln Fl 3, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (888) 365-1195
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Parks has excellent bedside manner. If you want to see a doctor that will sit and listen and order testing to ensure he truly understand your child, he’s it!
About Dr. David Parks, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp;amp; Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
