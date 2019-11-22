See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. David Parks, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Parks, MD

Dr. David Parks, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Parks works at UNLV Medicine Pediatric Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    UNLV Medicine Pediatric Center
    1524 Pinto Ln Fl 3, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 365-1195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Asthma
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchoprovocation Test
Common Cold
Cough
Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
PET-CT Scan
Pulmonary Function Test
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Shortness of Breath
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchoscopy
Emphysema
Empyema
Influenza (Flu)
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonia
Sleep Apnea
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2019
    Dr Parks has excellent bedside manner. If you want to see a doctor that will sit and listen and order testing to ensure he truly understand your child, he’s it!
    Jeri — Nov 22, 2019
    About Dr. David Parks, MD

    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    • English
    • 1649258302
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp; Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Clinics
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parks works at UNLV Medicine Pediatric Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Parks’s profile.

    Dr. Parks has seen patients for Asthma and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

