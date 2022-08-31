Dr. Parks has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Parks, MD
Overview of Dr. David Parks, MD
Dr. David Parks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks' Office Locations
Centralwest Healthcare Inc.3960 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108 Directions (314) 652-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor in St. Louis! The kindest man who literally saved my life! David help me turn my life and health care around and 25 years later I'm still here! Love you guys!!
About Dr. David Parks, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1649315219
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Barnes Hospital/Washington University
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- University of Science & Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.