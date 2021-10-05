See All Otolaryngologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. David Parry, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Parry, MD

Dr. David Parry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson.

Dr. Parry works at Tucson Ear Nose & Throat in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Douglas, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Conductive Hearing Loss and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Ear, Nose & Throat
    2121 N Craycroft Rd Bldg 5, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 296-8500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tucson Ear Nose & Throat
    6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 575-1272
  3. 3
    Children's Clinic Rehabilitation Svs
    2600 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 324-5437
  4. 4
    Pediatric Center of Excellence
    815 E 15th St, Douglas, AZ 85607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 364-5437
  5. 5
    Tucson Ear Nose & Throat
    6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 515, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 296-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 05, 2021
    He was great. My daughter loved going to him. He’s very personable and has a great sense of humor. He’s a doctor that you can talk to, those are few and far between. I would highly recommend him.
    — Oct 05, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Parry, MD
    About Dr. David Parry, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114990892
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Parry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parry has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Conductive Hearing Loss and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Parry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

