Offers telehealth
Dr. David Parry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson.
Tucson Ear, Nose & Throat2121 N Craycroft Rd Bldg 5, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 296-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tucson Ear Nose & Throat6320 N La Cholla Blvd Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 575-1272
Children's Clinic Rehabilitation Svs2600 N Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-5437
Pediatric Center of Excellence815 E 15th St, Douglas, AZ 85607 Directions (520) 364-5437
Tucson Ear Nose & Throat6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 515, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 296-8500
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
He was great. My daughter loved going to him. He’s very personable and has a great sense of humor. He’s a doctor that you can talk to, those are few and far between. I would highly recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Children's Hospital
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Parry has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Conductive Hearing Loss and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parry speaks Spanish.
