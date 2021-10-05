Overview of Dr. David Parry, MD

Dr. David Parry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson.



Dr. Parry works at Tucson Ear Nose & Throat in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Douglas, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Conductive Hearing Loss and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.