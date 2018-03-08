Overview of Dr. David Parver, MD

Dr. David Parver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.



Dr. Parver works at Select Eye Care in Towson, MD with other offices in Elkridge, MD, Bethesda, MD, Annandale, VA and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.