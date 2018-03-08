See All Ophthalmologists in Towson, MD
Super Profile

Dr. David Parver, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Parver, MD

Dr. David Parver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University.

Dr. Parver works at Select Eye Care in Towson, MD with other offices in Elkridge, MD, Bethesda, MD, Annandale, VA and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Towson
    8601 La Salle Rd Ste 104, Towson, MD 21286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 821-6400
  2. 2
    Columbia/Elkridge
    6020 Meadowridge Center Dr Ste K, Elkridge, MD 21075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 872-1600
  3. 3
    Capital Eye Care LLC
    6720A Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 530-5200
  4. 4
    Capital Eye Care LLC
    3289 Woodburn Rd Ste 270, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 849-8605
  5. 5
    Retina Consultants
    1145 19th St NW Ste 607, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 833-1668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2018
    Dr. Parver is very competent, but also friendly and informative. He explains things well, makes sure to solicit and answer questions, and keeps me informed of all aspects of treatment and anticipated results at each step of the way. I'm very comfortable with and confident in his ability to keep me in good health.
    — Mar 08, 2018
    About Dr. David Parver, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346248887
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Med Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Sinai Hospital Johns Hopkins University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Parver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parver has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

