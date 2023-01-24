Dr. David Pascoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pascoe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Pascoe, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.
Skin & Cancer Associates1903 Welby Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 402-9444
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Competent, caring, well organized, 5 starts
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1003038555
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Pascoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pascoe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pascoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pascoe has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.