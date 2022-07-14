Dr. David Patton, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Patton, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Patton, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Solon, OH.
Dr. Patton works at
Locations
-
1
Dental Care of Solon33001 Solon Rd Ste 201, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (440) 491-6057Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?
Staff very friendly and efficient. Always a pleasure going to an appointment.
About Dr. David Patton, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1255335998
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.