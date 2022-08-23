See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. David Patton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Patton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (46)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Patton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Patton works at David J. Patton, MD, Inc. in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
Dr. Lindsey Beffa, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
Dr. Roberto Vargas, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
Dr. Lisa Rauh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    David J. Patton, MD, Inc.
    108 Washington St W, Charleston, WV 25302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 345-4525
  2. 2
    David J Patton MD Inc
    1003 Oakhurst Dr, Charleston, WV 25314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 345-4525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patton?

    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Patton and his staff were the first to actually LISTEN to my issues. I have dealt with endometriosis my whole life and was given birth control after birth control to "fix" heavy periods and cramping without a doctor ever considering I may have endometriosis. I was even told that heavy periods and pain were part of being a woman and I was going to have to "toughen up." THANK GOD I FOUND DR. PATTON! Dr. Patton performed my laparoscopy several years ago and has helped my pain level tremendously. Going in to see his staff is like visiting with friends because they always listen to you and are empathetic about your situation. I highly recommend Dr. P and his entire staff.
    C — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Patton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Patton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patton to family and friends

    Dr. Patton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Patton, MD.

    About Dr. David Patton, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730289513
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Virginia University / CAMC
    Residency
    Internship
    • West Virginia University/CAMC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patton works at David J. Patton, MD, Inc. in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Patton’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Patton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.