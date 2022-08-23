Overview

Dr. David Patton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Patton works at David J. Patton, MD, Inc. in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.