Dr. David Patzer, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Patzer, MD

Dr. David Patzer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.

Dr. Patzer works at Mental Health Coop in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Clarksville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mental Health Coop
    275 Cumberland Bnd, Nashville, TN 37228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 726-3340
  2. 2
    Cool Springs Psychiatric Group Plc.
    1909 Mallory Ln Ste 200, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 771-1100
  3. 3
    Mental Health Cooperative- Clarksville
    871 Professional Park Dr, Clarksville, TN 37040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 645-5440
  4. 4
    Middle Tennessee Psychiatric
    2011 Ashwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 383-4694
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Opioid Dependence
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 09, 2019
    Dr. Patzer was extremely friendly and accommodating, I would certainly recommend him to others.
    Guest — Aug 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Patzer, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376780841
    Education & Certifications

    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Patzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patzer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

