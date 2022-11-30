See All Neurosurgeons in Anchorage, AK
Dr. David Paulson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Paulson, MD

Dr. David Paulson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They completed their fellowship with Swedish Medical Center

Dr. Paulson works at Innovative Neurosurgery Associates in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paulson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Innovative Neurosurgery Associates
    2751 Debarr Rd Ste 285, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 521-4052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Very informative, great bedside manner and his staff is beyond fabulous. Thank you for all you do for me and your patients. I highly recommend.
    Eagle River, AK — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. David Paulson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073771481
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Swedish Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Internship
    • University of Colorado Denver - School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Paulson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paulson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paulson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paulson works at Innovative Neurosurgery Associates in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Paulson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

