Dr. David Pawlowski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Pawlowski works at Highgate Medical Group in Buffalo, NY with other offices in North Tonawanda, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.