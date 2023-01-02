Dr. David Pearce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pearce, MD
Overview of Dr. David Pearce, MD
Dr. David Pearce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Pearce's Office Locations
-
1
West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic PC24 Physicians Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 661-9825Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Union City Location1003 E Reelfoot Ave Ste 4, Union City, TN 38261 Directions (731) 661-9825
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearce?
Well educated and smart. Experienced. Fortunate to have someone of his caliber in this area. Honest and straightforward. Change your emotional diaper? No. Highly recommend !!!
About Dr. David Pearce, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235238858
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Med College Of Virgina Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
