Dr. David Pearce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pearce, MD
Overview of Dr. David Pearce, MD
Dr. David Pearce, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
Dr. Pearce works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pearce's Office Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Office5920 Saratoga Blvd Ste 350, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 991-1290
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearce?
Dr. David E. Pearce is an EXCELLENT general surgeon. I am a 74-year-old female who has had my fair share of procedures and surgeries. My most recent was February 5, 2022, when I was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery to remove my gallbladder. Dr. Pearce was my surgeon. He was friendly, kind, very attentive, and knowledgeable. He showed great concern for my comfort, explained his role regarding my surgery, and answered all of my questions. The surgery was a success without any complications. From our first meeting through my follow-up office visit, my husband and I were kept well informed, treated with dignity and respect, and knew we had been in gifted hands. Dr. Pearce has over 40 years of experience in the medical field. That alone is worthy of 10 stars. I highly recommend Dr. Pearce.
About Dr. David Pearce, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1710936281
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearce works at
Dr. Pearce has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.