Dr. David Pedersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pedersen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Pedersen, MD
Dr. David Pedersen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Pedersen works at
Dr. Pedersen's Office Locations
-
1
David A Pedersen MD PC1712 W Anklam Rd Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 622-7384
-
2
Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 622-5833
-
3
Northwest Medical Center6200 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 622-7384
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedersen?
Dr. Pedersen is an excellent surgeon. He was going to remove a questionable polyp from my colon and decided to remove approximate 10 inches of my colon, which probably saved my life, since the polyp was determined to be cancerous, but with no lymph node involvement. The scar is negligible and my recovery was really quick. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. David Pedersen, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1972569200
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedersen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedersen works at
Dr. Pedersen has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pedersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.