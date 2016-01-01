Dr. David Pederson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pederson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pederson, DPM
Overview of Dr. David Pederson, DPM
Dr. David Pederson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shakopee, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pederson works at
Dr. Pederson's Office Locations
1
St Francis Regional Medical Center1601 Saint Francis Ave Fl 2, Shakopee, MN 55379 Directions (952) 993-3670
- 2 3800 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3670
3
Park Nicollet Health Care Products300 Lake Dr E, Chanhassen, MN 55317 Directions (952) 993-3670
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Pederson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487668919
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pederson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pederson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pederson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pederson has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pederson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pederson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pederson.
