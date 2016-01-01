Overview of Dr. David Pederson, DPM

Dr. David Pederson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shakopee, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pederson works at St Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN and Chanhassen, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.