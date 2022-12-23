Overview

Dr. David Pellegrin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Pellegrin works at Gastroenterology Center/South in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.