Dr. David Pellegrin, MD
Dr. David Pellegrin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.
Gastroenterology Center/South8120 Main St Ste 200, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 851-5206
- Terrebonne General Health System
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to listen and explains your condition very well
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- U Alabama
- U Alabama
- U Alabama
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pellegrin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pellegrin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pellegrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pellegrin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellegrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellegrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellegrin.
