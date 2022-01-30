Overview of Dr. David Pereira, MD

Dr. David Pereira, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Pereira works at Madison Avenue Orthopdic Assocs in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.