Dr. David Pereira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Pereira, MD
Dr. David Pereira, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Pereira works at
Dr. Pereira's Office Locations
-
1
Madison Avenue Orthopedic Associates, 145 E 32nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016, (212) 427-3986, Monday-Friday 8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, 4161 Kissena Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355, (917) 285-2248
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had arthroscopic knee surgery with Dr. David Pereira, who was simply great. From consultation to surgery to repair a torn MCL and LCL, Dr. Pereira was the consummate professional. Everyone at NYU Langone Orthopedic at 339 38 Street cared about their job and their patients. Leslie assisted me and checked me in and she was an absolute pleasure. I didn't get the names of the anesthesia gentleman or the other nurses who aided me, but it was a great experience and all were kind and reassuring, which is exactly what someone getting surgery needs around them. I would highly recommend this hospital and Dr. Pereira.
About Dr. David Pereira, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1942300207
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Fairfield University
Dr. Pereira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes.
Dr. Pereira accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pereira works at
Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain.
Dr. Pereira speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pereira, there are benefits to both methods.