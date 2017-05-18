Overview

Dr. David Peretz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Peretz works at Dr David Peretz in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.