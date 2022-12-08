See All Ophthalmologists in Danville, PA
Dr. David Perlmutter, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (131)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Perlmutter, MD

Dr. David Perlmutter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danville, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center, Saint Peter's Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Perlmutter works at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA, Clifton Park, NY, Albany, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Perlmutter's Office Locations

    Geisinger Health System
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 271-6367
    Wills Eye Hospital
    840 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 664-8880
    1789 Us 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 371-0765
    Perlmutter Eye Center
    35 HACKETT BLVD, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 472-9111
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wills Eye Hospital
    107 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 664-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Geisinger Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Retinal Hemorrhage
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Perlmutter?

    Dec 08, 2022
    I have been struggling with an eye condition for 15+ years and have seen specialists previously with no real help. Dr. Perlmutter can't cure my primary condition, but very quickly identified a secondary condition and the treatment is going very well. He is truly a genius!
    Vaughn — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. David Perlmutter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033420260
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Perlmutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlmutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perlmutter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perlmutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perlmutter has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlmutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlmutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlmutter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlmutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlmutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

