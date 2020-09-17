Overview of Dr. David Perlow, MD

Dr. David Perlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Perlow works at Georgia Regional Urology in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.