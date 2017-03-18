Overview of Dr. David Perna, MD

Dr. David Perna, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Perna works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Bursitis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.