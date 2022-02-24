Dr. David Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Peterson, MD
Overview of Dr. David Peterson, MD
Dr. David Peterson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Logan, UT. They graduated from University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Brigham City Community Hospital.
Dr. Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
-
1
Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Logan2310 N 400 E Ste A, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5735Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Alpine Orthopaedic Specialists - Brigham City1030 Medical Dr Ste B, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (435) 271-3461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Brigham City Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
Dr. Peterson is the best! He’s performed two surgeries on me and I’ve had excellent results from both. I wouldn’t go to anyone else. I highly recommend him to others.
About Dr. David Peterson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1417268368
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peterson speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.