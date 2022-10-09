Overview of Dr. David Petron, MD

Dr. David Petron, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Petron works at University Orthopaedic Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.