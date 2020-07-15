Dr. David Petruska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petruska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Petruska, MD
Overview
Dr. David Petruska, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Louisville Neurosurgical Specialist Psc4010 DuPont Cir Ste L28, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-9099
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In 2006 (age 30) I had a back spasm caused by 2 bulging discs. By the spring of 2007 it was unbearable and I had surgery with a renowned local neurosurgeon. I have NO IDEA what that man did but it didn't fix a thing. I had a family member recommend Dr Petruska and he at first didn't want to clean up someone else's mistakes. But finally agreed to see me. First visit he could tell I was in a deep depression due to pain and failure of the first surgery. He didn't just care about my back!! He CARED. First surgery had been outpatient. Dr Petruska kept me overnight in case he needed to go back in again. But there wasn't a need. The moment I recovered from the anesthesia I could tell he had fixed me; the pain was gone. It's been 13 years and I still haven't relapsed. STILL NO PAIN! He's no longer in our area, which is a shame because I recommend him every chance I get. Thank you Dr Petruska!
About Dr. David Petruska, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
