Dr. David Pham, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Westminster, CA
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Pham, MD

Dr. David Pham, MD is a Pulmonologist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Pham works at DAVID N PHAM M D INC C in Westminster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David N Pham M D Inc C
    14120 Beach Blvd Ste 104, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 887-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Acute Bronchitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Principal Life
    Simplifi
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Allows me time to talk, asks about other issues / conditions
    Pwalsh — Feb 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Pham, MD
    About Dr. David Pham, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1043401698
    Education & Certifications

    • University Co Health Science Center
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pham works at DAVID N PHAM M D INC C in Westminster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pham’s profile.

    Dr. Pham has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pham speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

