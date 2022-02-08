Dr. David Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Pham, MD
Dr. David Pham, MD is a Pulmonologist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
David N Pham M D Inc C14120 Beach Blvd Ste 104, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 887-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Allows me time to talk, asks about other issues / conditions
About Dr. David Pham, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1043401698
Education & Certifications
- University Co Health Science Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
