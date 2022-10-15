Dr. Pharis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Pharis, MD
Dr. David Pharis, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northside Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.
David B. Pharis, MD PC3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 200, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 622-6861
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
I was referred to Dr. Pharis by a friend. I am not the type to leave a review. However, from my initial call to make an appointment I was blown away by everyone in the practice! One thing that was really a breath of fresh air was how easy the patient paperwork was to complete. They did not asking you a million questions that were totally unrelated to the purpose of your visit. So nice! Dr. Pharis does an amazing job and has an incredible team working with him.
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1649264482
- John Zitelli
- Emory University
- Baylor College Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Purdue University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Pharis has seen patients for Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Skin Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pharis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Pharis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pharis.
