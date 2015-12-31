Dr. David Phelps, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Phelps, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Phelps, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Easley, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univesity Of Tenn.
Dr. Phelps works at
Locations
Southern Oaks Family Dentistry3904 HIGHWAY 86, Easley, SC 29642 Directions (864) 200-2851
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice office where the staff is friendly and skilled, and prompt service is received. They truly care about their patients. I would recommend this practice to anyone!
About Dr. David Phelps, DDS
- Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1891790226
Education & Certifications
- Univesity Of Tenn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelps works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
