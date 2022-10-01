Overview of Dr. David Philips, MD

Dr. David Philips, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.



Dr. Philips works at Humboldt Medical Specialists in Eureka, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.