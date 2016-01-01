Dr. David Picca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Picca, MD
Overview
Dr. David Picca, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Picca works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tower Radiology Centers - Habana4719 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 302-7028
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Picca?
About Dr. David Picca, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1043279433
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picca has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Picca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picca works at
Dr. Picca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.