Dr. David Piccioni, MD

Neurology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Piccioni, MD

Dr. David Piccioni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. 

Dr. Piccioni works at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Piccioni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ucsd Heath Care
    3855 Health Sciences Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 578-9337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Piccioni, MD

    • Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Piccioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piccioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piccioni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piccioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piccioni works at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Piccioni’s profile.

    Dr. Piccioni has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piccioni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Piccioni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piccioni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piccioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piccioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.