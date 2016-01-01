Overview of Dr. David Pichkadze, MD

Dr. David Pichkadze, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi State Med Institute Tbilisi Georgia and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Pichkadze works at Neil Nepola MD PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.