Dr. David Picone, DO

Psychiatry
4.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Lansing, MI
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Picone, DO

Dr. David Picone, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harbor Beach Community Hospital and Mclaren Caro Region.

Dr. Picone works at Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medical in Lansing, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Picone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lansing Institute Of Behavioral Medicine
    3475 BELLE CHASE WAY, Lansing, MI 48911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 882-3732
  2. 2
    500 S 3rd Ave, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 796-3553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harbor Beach Community Hospital
  • Mclaren Caro Region

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Group Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Group Psychotherapy

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Picone, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568575579
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Picone, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Picone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Picone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Picone has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Picone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

