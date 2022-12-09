See All Rheumatologists in Springfield, MA
Dr. David Pierangelo, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Springfield, MA
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Pierangelo, MD

Dr. David Pierangelo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, Holyoke Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Pierangelo works at Pioneer Continuing Care Providers PC in Springfield, MA with other offices in West Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pierangelo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pioneer Continuing Care Providers PC
    300 Stafford St Ste 200, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 267-6700
  2. 2
    Mercy Life Inc
    200 Hillside Cir Ste 1, West Springfield, MA 01089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 748-7223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Baystate Noble Hospital
  • Holyoke Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Density Scan
Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Joint Pain
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis Screening
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Adhesive Capsulitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Pierangelo, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861467748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pierangelo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pierangelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pierangelo has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierangelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierangelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierangelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierangelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierangelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

