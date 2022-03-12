See All Dermatologists in Merced, CA
Dr. David Pilkington, MD

Dermatology
32 years of experience

Dr. David Pilkington, MD is a Dermatologist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Pilkington works at David M Pilkington MD in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David M Pilkington MD
    410 E Yosemite Ave Ste C, Merced, CA 95340 (209) 722-7801
    Mercy Medical Center Merced
    333 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340 (209) 564-5000

  • Mercy Medical Center Merced

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Pemphigoid
Rosacea
Scabies
Skin Cancer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Botox® Injection
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erysipelas
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hair Removal
Hidradenitis
Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigus
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
Skin Biopsy
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
    Insurance Accepted:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Mar 12, 2022
    Dr. Pilkington is an extremely competent physician who treats his patients with respect and the perfect touch of humor.
    About Dr. David Pilkington, MD

    • Dermatology
    32 years of experience
    • English, Cantonese
    • 1295751931
    Residency: CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Medical Education: University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
