Dr. David Pilkington, MD is a Dermatologist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Pilkington works at David M Pilkington MD in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.