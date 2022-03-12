Dr. David Pilkington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilkington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pilkington, MD
Overview
Dr. David Pilkington, MD is a Dermatologist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Dr. Pilkington works at
Locations
-
1
David M Pilkington MD410 E Yosemite Ave Ste C, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 722-7801
-
2
Mercy Medical Center Merced333 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 564-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pilkington is an extremely competent physician who treats his patients with respect and the perfect touch of humor.
About Dr. David Pilkington, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1295751931
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
