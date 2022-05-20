See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntington, NY
Dr. David Pincus, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (43)
Map Pin Small Huntington, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Pincus, MD

Dr. David Pincus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine

Dr. Pincus works at North Shore Cosmetic Surgery in Huntington, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pincus' Office Locations

    North Shore Cosmetic Surgery
    110 E Main St Ste 6, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 424-3600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Pincus Plastic Surgery
    50 Route 111 Ste 300, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 352-3556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2022
    Dr. Pincus is the absolute best Plastic surgeon. He listens, he is kind and attentive. He tells you the reality and not what you want to hear. He performed my breast augmentation and my mothers facelift in the same week. I will never go anywhere else. Our results are amazing.
    Ashley G — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. David Pincus, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245463058
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Pincus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pincus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pincus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pincus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Pincus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pincus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pincus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pincus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

