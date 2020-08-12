Dr. David Pincus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pincus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pincus, MD
Overview of Dr. David Pincus, MD
Dr. David Pincus, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Pincus works at
Dr. Pincus' Office Locations
-
1
Uf Health Medical Lab - Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 392-4331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 275 W Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 752-1757
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pincus saved my little girl’s life! He is wonderful and very smart!
About Dr. David Pincus, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1467409110
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Pincus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pincus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pincus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pincus.
