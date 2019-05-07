Dr. David Pinhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pinhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Pinhas, MD
Dr. David Pinhas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Dr. Pinhas' Office Locations
David Joseph Pinhas MD PC2118 Coney Island Ave Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 339-5100
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (718) 339-5100
Glaucoma Medical Consultants of New York Pllc2148 Ocean Ave Ste 603, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 339-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pinhas is amazing. He is a brilliant doctor and has the greatest compassion. He saved my eyesight and is very modest. He is the best eye doctor I have ever seen
About Dr. David Pinhas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1386677706
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinhas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinhas works at
Dr. Pinhas has seen patients for Glaucoma, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinhas speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinhas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.