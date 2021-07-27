Overview of Dr. David Pinnelas, MD

Dr. David Pinnelas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Pinnelas works at Shore Heart Group in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.