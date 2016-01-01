See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Suwanee, GA
Dr. David Pitts Jr, MD

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Suwanee, GA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Pitts Jr, MD

Dr. David Pitts Jr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Pitts Jr works at FUSION SLEEP CENTER in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pitts Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fusion Sleep LLC
    4245 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 990-3962
  2. 2
    Fusion Sleep - Sleep Medicine Program
    4265 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 990-3962
  3. 3
    Kaiser Permanente Lamc
    4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 667-4707
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Pitts Jr, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437147451
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Pitts Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitts Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitts Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitts Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

