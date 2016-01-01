Dr. David Pladziewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pladziewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pladziewicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Pladziewicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Pladziewicz works at
Locations
-
1
Miracle Ear127 Main St, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 395-4909
-
2
Mystic Cardiology137 Main St, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 395-4909
-
3
Tufts Medical Center Community Care, ENT585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions (781) 620-4903
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pladziewicz?
About Dr. David Pladziewicz, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710950449
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pladziewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pladziewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pladziewicz works at
Dr. Pladziewicz has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pladziewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pladziewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pladziewicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pladziewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pladziewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.